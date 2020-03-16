KNUST Records 41% Female Admissions

FEMALE ADMISSIONS into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi have hit 41 per cent, the university has announced.

According to officials of KNUST, the rise in the intake of female students is a huge achievement, which will be improved upon in the coming years.

“At the close of the last admissions into the university, female students admissions stood at 41 per cent as against 59 per cent males and this is significant improvement which would be improved,” Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, University Relations Officer of KNUST, who made the disclosure during a chat with a group of journalists in Kumasi, said it was the dream of the school to enrol more females.

He said the enrolment of female students into the university was lower some years back and so increasing the figure to 41 per cent was very encouraging and the school is eager to increase it.

He said educating females would help improve the country’s human resource base, thereby leading to effective national transformation and creating wealth for the citizenry.

Dr. Norris Bekoe also announced that the percentage of admissions given to students from rural and deprived areas in the country by the KNUST has also increased significantly lately.

According to him, it was a policy of the university to enrol more students from the rural communities into the school to study, noting that that policy of the school had also worked to perfection.

Dr. Norris Bekoe stated that authorities have also installed CCTV at vantage parts of the university to help improve the security situation and also prevent hoodlums from operating there.

He also said solar panel systems had been installed to power the streetlights on the premises of KNUST campus to help illumine the place at night, adding that infrastructure in the university had been improved.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi