Volta Regional Minister Tours BECE Centres

James Gunu (INSET) addressing students at the Kabore School Centre

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has toured several Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres in the Ho Municipality to interact with candidates and monitor the ongoing examinations.

During the visit, he encouraged candidates to remain focused and give off their best throughout the examination period. He emphasised that success is achieved through hard work and determination rather than shortcuts, cautioning strongly against examination malpractice. According to him, integrity is just as important as academic success, and candidates must uphold honesty at all times.

The minister further advised candidates to stay disciplined and celebrate responsibly after completing their final papers, noting that the BECE marks a significant milestone in their academic journey and lays the foundation for their future pursuits.

In the Ho Municipality, a total of 3,232 candidates are sitting for the examination, comprising 1,541 males and 1,691 females. These candidates are drawn from 113 schools, 76 public and 37 private and are writing the examination across 11 centres.

At the regional level, 32,311 candidates are participating in the BECE across the Volta Region. This figure includes 16,236 males and 16,075 females, as well as visually and hearing-impaired candidates, underscoring ongoing efforts to promote inclusive education in the region.

The Ho Municipal Director of Education, Dr. Esther Yeboah-Adzimah, also reiterated the importance of maintaining integrity during the examinations. She urged candidates to demonstrate courage and strictly adhere to examination rules, stressing a zero-tolerance policy toward malpractice.

Mr. Gunu expressed appreciation to parents, guardians, teachers, and other stakeholders for their continuous support and dedication in preparing the candidates for the examination. He noted that their sacrifices, guidance, and encouragement have played a crucial role in shaping the readiness of the students.

The minister encouraged candidates to remain confident and focused, assuring them that their hard work and commitment would yield positive results.

“They should stay focused and give off their best in this year’s BECE. Their determination and hard work will pay off. They should also avoid shortcuts and examination malpractice because integrity matters just as much as success,” he stated.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho