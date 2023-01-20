WAEC Drops Date To Release BECE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says that the results for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for School and Private Candidates, 2022, will be released on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

In a statement issued, the Council said it was currently conducting post-examination activities having successfully conducted the examination at 2,023 centres and completed co-ordination and marking exercises.

A total of 553,408 candidates, including 1,132 private candidates, wrote the examination, which ended on Friday, October 21, 2022.

WAEC said it has extended invitations to some schools over suspected malpractices and urged those schools to respond to the invitations.

It said investigations were ongoing into examination irregularity cases detected during and after the conduct of the examination.

“For a quick resolution of malpractice cases, the Council appeals to affected school authorities and candidates to respond with dispatch to its invitation,” the statement said.

“Candidates are informed that their refusal to honour such invitations shall not impede the Council from making a final determination on the cases in question.

“The Council urges the public to disregard all information circulating on social media indicating that the results have been released, among others. Parents and candidates should remain calm as the Council works towards the release of results”.

By Vincent Kubi