Victoria Michaels Unveiled As European Union Goodwill Ambassador

The European Union (EU) in Ghana has officially unveiled an international model and entrepreneur, Victoria Michaels, as EU Goodwill Ambassador for 2023.

Ms Michaels will contribute to promoting and engaging the Ghanaian public on EU priorities, programmes and activities in Ghana, including the creation of green growth and jobs, smart and sustainable cities, and good governance and security.

At a reception at the EU Ambassador’s Residence in Accra on Thursday evening, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, said: «Victoria is a perfect fit as our Goodwill Ambassador. She is committed on a personal level to sustainability, job creation and women’s empowerment, all important priorities of the EU.”

“It is a huge honour for me to be appointed as EU Goodwill Ambassador. In my role as Goodwill Ambassador, I plan to expand opportunities for women and youth, promote entrepreneurship and job creation, and take action to protect our climate and environment,” Victoria Michaels also stated in an address.

Young, industrial and influential Victoria Michaels is a climate activist in her own right and actively uses her platforms to advocate for climate action. She founded Fashion Connect Africa to empower women and less privileged children across Africa to access opportunities, including education and jobs.

In parallel, Victoria’s work as a model has provided her with a large audience, and she has notably featured on the covers of international magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Glitz Africa, Glam Africa, Elle, and Vanity Fair.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries and personalities from the creative arts industry.

Among them were Majid Michel, Martha Ankomah, Comedian Hogan Mzvee and KOD.