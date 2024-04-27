Ministry Refutes Claims Of Uniform Changes Across Public Schools

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ministry of Education has firmly refuted recent claims indicating a government proposal to change the uniforms of public school students across the country.

Dispelling these rumours, the Ministry has officially stated that there are no plans to change the uniforms across all public schools, nor any initiatives to repaint existing school facilities.

Kwasi Kwarteng, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, underscored that the current initiative exclusively focuses on newly constructed schools.

“Contrary to the reports, the Ministry of Education isn’t changing uniforms for all public schools. Neither is the Ministry repainting existing ones,” Kwarteng stated.

The aim of the initiative, according to him, is to enhance the visual appeal of newly built schools and bolster public confidence in the quality of public basic education.

“The initiative focuses on newly built schools, aiming to uplift their appearance and enhance public confidence in public basic schools,” he explained.

Kwarteng further clarified that similar to senior high schools, junior high schools may have options for uniforms, but it doesn’t imply a widespread change. The emphasis, he said, is on enhancing the aesthetic of new school facilities, not altering existing ones.

The Ministry’s statement comes as a response to recent media reports suggesting a proposal to change public school uniforms across the country, a claim that has now been firmly refuted by the authorities.

By Vincent Kubi