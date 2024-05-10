Cape Coast To Host ‘Dance Da Nite’

Billy Ocean

Ghana’s finest disc jockey (DJ) Richmond Oduro Kwarteng, popularly known in the showbiz scene as Billy Ocean, is set to thrill Cape Coast music fans old school jam dubbed ‘Dance Da Nite’ on June 7 and 8.

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium’s Club 161 will host the Oceans TV-organised event, which is a social venue for music lovers from all backgrounds to connect and socialise with friends and family.

It is anticipated that the event would unite a sizable number of sophisticated fans of classic school music on one stage to share memories of their time in school.

Additionally, it would allow customers to engage and meet their favourite celebrities and old-school disc jockeys (DJs).

“We are going to give old school music lovers an experience they have never had before, it is going to be great,” a statement released by the organisers disclosed, describing the event as an explosive, extraordinary encounter.

The organisers announced that Saturday, June 8, will be the regular jam for ‘big boys and girls’, and June 7 is ‘Ladies Nite’.

The organisers have guaranteed attendees a day to remember, as together with the event’s sponsors they will be giving away a number of intriguing gifts and mementos.

A few carefully chosen old school DJs, who are professionals with more than 20 years of experience in the music industry, have been invited to play a variety of old school tunes to excite attendees and music industry stakeholders.

Old school music fans will enjoy a number of timeless songs on the evening, including “Electric Boogie” by Marcia Griffiths, “Friends” by Shalamar, “Party Night” by T-Connection, “For The Love of You” by Raphael Cameroun, “Holiday” by Madonna, “Upside Down” by Diana Ross, “Ring My Bell” by Anita Baker, and “Give To Me” by Rick James. MC among these are Lyte’s “Cold Rock A Party,” Eddie Grant’s “Give Me Hope,” Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affairs,” and Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration”.

By George Clifford Owusu