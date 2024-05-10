Crytical Drops New Song

Talented Tema-based artiste, Crytical, has finally released his much-awaited single titled ‘Bokor Bokor’.

The song, which can be streamed on all digital music platforms, was produced by SwatyBeats.

‘Bokor Bokor’ is said to be quite different from anything the multi-talented artiste has released in a while, and is sure to take over radio playlists soon.

It epitomises a fusion of contemporary hip-hop and rap with intricate guitar riffs and licks interwoven throughout, providing a melodic backdrop.

The rhythmic drum patterns and instrumentation draw inspiration from cultural dance folk tunes, lending the composition a rich tapestry of sound.

These elements converge to deliver a fresh perspective on rap music, filtered through the lens of a Gen-Z artiste.

At the heart of the track lies a dynamic interplay between the buoyant beats and Crytical’s evocative lyrics, which explore the existential struggles faced by individuals navigating the complexities of life.

Amidst the vibrant rhythms, Crytical adeptly articulates the internal turmoil experienced by ‘hustlers,’ deftly weaving themes of perseverance and resilience.

A noteworthy aspect of ‘Bokor Bokor’ is Crytical’s incorporation of the popular Asante Twi phrase, further enriching the cultural tapestry of the composition.

This inclusion, particularly evident in the chorus, reflects Crytical’s personal journey and underscores the enduring theme of patience amidst adversity.

With ‘Bokor Bokor,’ Crytical invites listeners on a sonic journey that transcends conventional boundaries, offering a poignant commentary on the human experience. As the track reverberates with infectious energy and introspective lyricism, it serves as a testament to Crytical’s artistry and unwavering commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.