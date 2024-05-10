Media Blackout On Farouk Aliu Mahama Lifted

GJA President addressing journalists

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and its partners have lifted the media blackout on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

This announcement was made yesterday by GJA President, Mr. Albert Dwumfour, during a press conference in Accra.

Mr. Dwumfour stated that the ban was lifted after three months of boycott, as Farouk Aliu Mahama sought a peaceful resolution. Accompanied by the Minister for Information-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar, and her Deputy-designate, Sylvester Tetteh, the MP met with the GJA and its partners to discuss the matter.

Following a coalition meeting to assess the conciliatory efforts of Mr. Aliu Mahama and the plea from the Minister of Information-designate and her Deputy-designate, along with positive feedback from Citi/FM Management, the decision was made to end the media boycott.

“The GJA and its partners request all media organisations to resume coverage of Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama effective May 9, 2024,” he said.

Mr. Dwumfour highlighted that the minister stressed the importance of collaboration between state and non-state stakeholders to combat impunity and enhance Ghana’s press freedom ranking.

He also indicated that Farouk Aliu Mahama has expressed his apologies for the assault on the Citi FM reporter and pledged to work towards rebuilding relationships with the media in the Northern Region and beyond.

Furthermore, the MP informed the meeting that he had withdrawn his lawsuit against the GJA and was open to meeting with the Management of Citi FM/TV and the journalist/victim, Mohammed Aminu Alabira, for an amicable resolution.

He also sent an apology letter to the Management of Citi FM/TV and copied the GJA on the same day.

The initial media blackout on Farouk Aliu Mahama was imposed on February 6, 2024, following an incident where he and his supporters assaulted Mohammed Aminu Alabira, a Citi News Correspondent, during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in Yendi on January 27, 2024.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke