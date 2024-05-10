125 Get Gold Fields Scholarship

A student (left) receiving her package

One hundred and twenty-five brilliant but needy students from various tertiary institutions across Ghana have received scholarships worth about $89,000 from the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation scholarship scheme to cover their annual tuition, accommodation and other approved fees.

Fifty-four per cent of the beneficiaries are females, with the remaining 46 per cent being males.

Out of the 125 beneficiary students, 65 per cent are pursuing Engineering programmes, 25 per cent are enrolled in other science-related programmes such as Information Technology, Environmental Sciences, Nursing, Midwifery, Medicine and Pharmacy, while the remaining 10 per cent are pursuing humanities and business-related programmes.

Robert Siaw, Regional Manager, Community Relations of Gold Fields disclosed this at the 2023/2024 scholarship awards ceremony by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, which took place in Tarkwa on Tuesday.

He said of the 65 per cent Engineering students, 45 per cent are females specialising in fields such as Mining, Geological, Geomatics, Mineral, Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

He noted that the Foundation, over the past two decades, has made substantial investments in various sectors such as Education, Water and Sanitation, Health, Agriculture, and Infrastructure.

“These endeavours aim to foster sustainable socio-economic development within the host communities of the Tarkwa and Damang Mines.

“This year, the Foundation’s total investment in these communities exceeded $100 million. A significant portion, approximately US$36 million has been spent on education and trainings programmes,” he disclosed.

“These programmes include the Graduate Training Programme, Host Community Apprenticeship Programme, Mine Apprenticeship Training, Heavy-Duty Equipment Programme, and Precision Welding Training Programme,” he indicated.

He said with the growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI), the Foundation is piloting a smart lab project in one of its host communities.

He revealed that four teachers have been trained in robotics and on the use of Al.

Abdel Razak Yakubu, Executive Secretary of the Foundation, revealed that each of the beneficiary students will receive GH¢7,500 annually as their scholarship package, and called on the students to take their studies seriously.

Nana Dr. Adarkwa Bediako, the Scholarship Committee Chairman, appealed to the beneficiaries to accept postings to work in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality after completing their education since Gold Fields, which is located in the municipality, is investing hugely in their education.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa