We Can’t Skip Akon’s Contribution To Afrobeats – Sarkodie

Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has praised Senegalese-American music icon, Akon, for his significant role in promoting Afrobeats on the global stage.

In a post on X on May 29, 2025, Sarkodie applauded Akon as one of the few international stars who, during the peak of his career, looked back to support African talent.

Big shouts to the legend, Akon, for what you did for Afrobeats!!! We can’t skip that in history,” Sarkodie wrote. “Few artists in their prime will look back and put their people on from the motherland! He did that in a big way!”

Sarkodie stressed that although Afrobeats has grown into a global powerhouse, Akon’s early efforts laid the groundwork for its success and shouldn’t be forgotten.

This comes shortly after Akon, in a recent interview reflected on his involvement in shaping Afrobeats. The “Lonely” hitmaker explained that after releasing his Freedom album in 2008, he turned his focus to Africa, especially Nigeria, where he began working with local talents.

“Wizkid was the first Nigerian artiste that we signed back in 2008,” Akon said. “We worked with him and Banky W. From there, we started developing artists like PSquare, D’banj and others.”

Akon also highlighted his work on the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and how that period marked the beginning of a strong connection between him and African music.

Sarkodie’s recognition of Akon is an acknowledgement of the cross-continental collaborations that have helped shape Afrobeats into the global phenomenon it is today.