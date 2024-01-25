Why Trobu MP Smells Victory

Moses Anim

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears for its nationwide parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, 2024, one of the sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Greater Accra Region is determined to retain his seat and lead the campaign to ‘break the eight’ for the party.

Moses Anim, MP for Trobu and Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has made it clear in an interview that he has served the party very well at the constituency, regional and national levels for which he deserves another term.

He urged the delegates to do him the honour by electing him the parliamentary candidate on Saturday, to retain the seat for the NPP.

He said he had served the people in the constituency very well providing for their needs regardless of the post-Covid challenges. According to Mr. Anim, his constituency which used to be part of the hitherto Ga Rural District can no longer be regarded as such because of the rebuilding of social infrastructure in Trobu. Mr. Anim said roads in the constituency have not been neglected, as he was able to secure support for the asphaltic overlay from GOIL filling station at Tantra to Fishpond, Mile Seven and New Achimota to Achimota Neoplan linking Nii Boi Town, Ofankor roundabout to Asofan and Ofankor Atta Mills Junction through Sowutuom to the N1 Highway.

He named other road works to include bituminous sealing from Atiato Pokuase Awoshie Junction through Atiato to White House at Agya Herbal, John Teye branch road through Franco Estate to link Pokuase Kwabenya road, Victoria College road linking High Speed School through to Pokuase cemetery, the Sowutuom road branching to Mensah Addo School through Omanjor to Omanjor lorry station and the Three Junction through Ga Odumase to Ga Odumase Amamorley Junction linking the Pokuase Awoshie highway road and the Pokuase Festus through Amanfrom to link Three Junction to Ga Odumase Amamorley road.