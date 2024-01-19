Wiyaala To Hold Concerts In Accra

Wiyaala

One of Ghana’s outstanding afro-pop singers, Wiyaala, known for her exciting stage performances, is set to host two musical concerts in Accra to entertain her fans.

She is expected to rock the stage alongside some selected Ghanaian artistes at the events which are expected to attract music fans from all walks of life.

The events will take place at the Alliance Francaise in Accra on Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27 at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill.

The ‘Rock My Body’ hitmaker, who is known for delivering high and mid-tempo songs,will thrill music fans with most of her danceable songs such as ‘Make Me Dance’, ‘Africa’, ‘Village Sex’, ‘Feeling Free’, ‘You Got The Power’, ‘I Moved On’, among others.

She will be performing with The YagaYagas, the band with whom she has been working since 2019, playing concerts all over Europe.

“I’ll also be bringing some interesting and talented musicians from Northern Ghana. There will be master xylophonist Isaac Birituro, kologo player StevoAtimbre and I’m introducing an exciting new young band from Wa, who go by the name of the Chin-Chigas,” she said.

Wiyaala, who is known for her energetic stage performances, launched her first maiden album titled ‘Wiyaala’ in November 2014 at the Alliance Française in Accra.

In December 2018, Wiyaala released her second album ‘Sissala Goddess’, preceded by the singles ‘Village Sex’ and ‘When The Lord Get Us Ready’.

By George Clifford Owusu