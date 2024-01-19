‘My Maata Song Brought Me Problems’

Renowned Ghanaian reggae musician, Julius Amua-Sekyi, better known by his stage name Shasha Marley, has talked candidly about the difficulties he encountered after the release of his popular song ‘Maata’.

Although the song’s captivating beat and lyrics helped it become popular, Marley confessed that the song also unintentionally brought a flood of issues into his life.

In an exclusive interview with Adom TV, the well-known reggae musician revealed some of the terrible experiences he had following the song’s release.

According to him, certain Ghanaians would constantly make fun of him for not understanding the song’s lyrics.

He indicated that even though he had given them the song’s lyrics explanation, every time he went out, they would make fun of him.

ShashaMarley went on to say that he was also saddened by the criticisms’ impact on his mother’s health.

The reggae musician mostly said that there is no relationship between the song’s lines and certain vulgar Ghanaian slang, even if he is aware of this.

He clarified once more that the meaning of his song Maata was not flatulence, but rather the names of his buddies from Papua New Guinea, MaataTuitui,MaataPue andMaata Fish.