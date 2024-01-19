Assemblies Of God Ends National Week Of Fasting

Rev. Stephen Wengam

The Second National Week of Fasting and Praying by the Assemblies of God churches throughout the country has ended.

It was a period of intense prayers for the well-being of the nation as well as the success of the Transformation Agenda of the church and its theme for the year: “Send the Light,” which focuses on aggressive evangelism, massive church planting and growth.

At the headquarters of Assemblies of God, Ghana in Accra, the Executive Presbytery Officers held a two-hour, intense prayer session with probationers and exhorters of the Greater Accra East Region of the church on Monday, January 8, 2024. This was followed by prayer sessions with licentiates and the Executive Committees of Accra East, and Accra West regions.

On the third day, the Executive Presbytery Officers met with probationers and exhorters of Accra West Region of Assemblies of God, Ghana to pray for the nation and the church.

Staff of the Assemblies of God headquarters observed a daily seven-hour prayer chain while Assemblies of God TV (AGTV) hosted a daily and live 12-hour prayer chain (from 6am-6pm).

A 40-hour prayer chain was also very well observed across the country on Thursday, January 11 by representatives of the regions, departments, churches and agencies.

All-night prayer services were organised by local churches on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Local churches also met every evening from Monday, January 8 to Sunday, January 14 to pray for the new year, the country and the church.

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, described the entire event as “huge, unprecedented and historic.”