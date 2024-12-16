Wolves Sack Coach After Ipswich Defeat

Gary O’Neil

Wolves have sacked manager Gary O’Neil following their last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

It marked their fourth league defeat in a row, following a 4-2 loss to Bournemouth, a devastating 4-0 defeat against Everton and a 2-1 reverse at West Ham.

O’Neil signed a four-year extension at the club in August after guiding the club to a 14th-placed finish with 46 points in the 2023-24 campaign. However, his side have struggled defensively since that extension, conceding a league-worst 40 goals after 16 games so far this term.

“We’re very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future.” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said in a club statement.

O’Neil, a former West Ham defender, becomes the third Premier League head coach to be relieved of his duties this season after Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag and Leicester City fired Steve Cooper.

Wolves’ next game is away at Leicester on December 22, with tough fixtures coming up against Man United and Tottenham later in the month.