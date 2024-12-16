Kotoko Spank Hearts In Kumasi

Kotoko dominate Hearts of Oak with fourth straight victory

An injury time goal was all Asante Kotoko needed to claw all points when they hosted their bitterest rivals in Kumasi yesterday.

Razor-sharp form attacker Albert Amoah profited from Osei Asibey’s defensive error to slot in the ball with seconds remaining to end the game.

And responding to what club legend Eric Bekoe told him ahead of the game in a post-match interview, Albert, who was also adjudged man of the match said “…he told me I have a goal in the match so l should push harder.”

Hearts’ coach, Ouattara Aboubakar, on the other hand congratulated their opponents for the win.

Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, attributed the win to strict adherence of tactics by his charges.

Both sides created numerous scoring chances but failed in all their attempts, especially in the dying embers.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum