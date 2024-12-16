‘PWDs Are Under- Represented In Leadership’

Emmanuel Kumi

THE ADVOCACY for Children Living with Developmental Disabilities (ACLiDD)-Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which seeks the welfare of persons with disability (PWDs), has called for proper implementation of Act 2006 to ensure inclusiveness with PWDs in Ghanaian society.

According to ACLiDD-Ghana, the country has made strides in improving the lives of people with disabilities, having passed Persons with Disability Act, 2006, however, there exists a problem of under-representation.

“Although the Persons with Disability Act (2006) mandates a quota for disabled representation in government institutions, enforcement of this law remains inconsistent. There is a need for stronger monitoring mechanisms to ensure that the law is applied fully and that people with disabilities are given the opportunities they are entitled to,” ACLiDD-Ghana made these disclosures in a statement issued in celebration of World Disability Day under the theme “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities: A Call for Greater Inclusion

and Representation” in Kumasi under the signatory of Mr. Emmanuel Kumi, the Programmes Manager at ACLiDD-Ghana.

Kumi subsequently called for advocacy groups to continue to push for a more comprehensive legal framework that addresses the intersectionality of disability and leadership.

Furthermore, ACLiDD-Ghana has asked for more inclusive policies that provide both economic and social incentives for employing qualified PWDs in leadership positions, as well as promoting affirmative action initiatives to increase their representation across all sectors.

Calling for holistic solutions for PWDs, it has highlighted the adequate representation in various levels of socio-economic and political decision-making structure.

ACLiDD-Ghana further asked for leadership development programmes targeted towards empowering and building the capacity of the next generation of leaders with disabilities.

These programmes, according to ACLiDD-Ghana, should focus on building self-confidence, leadership skills, investing in resources and providing mentorship to help young PWDs overcome the barriers they face in their educational and career journeys, citing physical accessibility in public and private spaces as a major hindrance with transport systems, and even digital platforms as challenges which remain inaccessible to people with disabilities.

Additionally, it also called for ensuring that public institutions, workplaces, and educational facilities are accessible as a key factor in enabling PWDs to engage in leadership roles.

ACLiDD-Ghana further asked stakeholders to join forces in ensuring that PWDs have access to physical and digital spaces.

“The government, alongside civil society and the private sector must continue to work toward improving accessibility in both physical and digital environments, to ensure that PWDs are not excluded from leadership opportunities. This will require both infrastructure development and policy enforcement, alongside public education campaigns to challenge misconceptions about disability,” it added.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi