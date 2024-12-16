Police Probe Vandalism Of Akufo-Addo Statue In Takoradi

The Ghana Police Service has launched a thorough investigation into the vandalism of a statue of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, located at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital Roundabout in Sekondi, Western Region.

On Monday, December 16, 2024, police received a report of damage to the statue, which included a gaping hole at the back of one of its legs and the removal of its plaque.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the damage may have been caused by unknown individuals, but the motive behind the act is yet to be determined.

The Western Regional Police Command has assigned a team of investigators to the case, who are working to gather evidence and identify the perpetrators.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage, conducting interviews with witnesses, and analyzing forensic evidence to piece together the events surrounding the vandalism.

The police are treating the incident as a serious case of vandalism and are working to apprehend those responsible.

The damage to the statue is not only an attack on public property but also a threat to the safety and security of the community.

The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

The public is reminded that vandalism is a serious offense, punishable under the laws of Ghana, and those found guilty will face the full force of the law.

-BY Daniel Bampoe