Ato Forson Hails Party’s Victory, Warns Against Complacency

The Majority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, has welcomed members of the 8th Parliament back to the House, congratulating those re-elected and wishing well to those who won’t be part of the next Parliament.

In a speech delivered on Monday, December 16, 2024, Forson expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for their “emphatic decision” in the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“It is finished,” Forson declared, referring to the elections. “I would like to profoundly thank the people of Ghana for electing John Dramani Mahama as the next president of the republic of Ghana.”

He also acknowledged the hard work of the 137 NDC Members of Parliament, saying, “May I at this point acknowledge the hard work of our present 137 NDC Members of Parliament for their dedication to duty which has resulted in this unprecedented number of Members of Parliament-elect for the NDC.”

The NDC’s victory was a significant one, with the party snatching over 50 parliamentary seats from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We took more than 50 seats from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP),” Forson announced. “We have clearly shown that it is possible to reduce the NPP Majority to ‘nkoko nkiti nkiti’.”

He described the 9th Parliament as “unique and interesting,” predicting that it would be a contest of ideas between the NDC majority and the NPP minority.

Ato Forson characterized the December 7 elections as a “people’s revolution,” a revolt against the NPP’s governance.

“What happened at the polls on December 7 was a revolution, the people’s revolution!” he exclaimed. “It was a revolt against a government that is obstinate, insensitive, high-handed and dismissive of public opinion.”

He listed the NPP’s shortcomings, including “poor governance, economic mismanagement, obstinacy, greed, state capture, corruption, arrogance of power, impunity, disrespect, lawlessness and persecution of its political opponents.”

The NPP’s loss, Ato Forson said, was a punishment for their mistakes.

“Mr. Speaker, it is obvious that the NPP has been punished for its poor governance, economic mismanagement, obstinacy, greed, state capture, corruption, arrogance of power, impunity, disrespect, lawlessness and persecution of its political opponents.”

He cautioned the NDC against complacency, urging the party to learn from the NPP’s mistakes.

“To our cherished NDC political party and in-coming government, may we never become like the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”

Ato Forson emphasized the importance of integrity, probity, and accountability, warning that the NDC must not become like the outgoing government.

“We have to be different,” he said. “We cannot be like this NPP government. May we be guided by the principles of integrity, probity and accountability.”

He vowed to ensure that the NDC would do right by the people of Ghana, prioritizing their needs above those of the political elite.

“The time has come for us to do right by the people of Ghana at all times and to champion people-centred policies that genuinely benefit the voter, not the political class and their cronies.”

