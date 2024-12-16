I Will Be Surprised If NDC Didn’t Appoint You Again – Afenyo-Markin Tells Bagbin

Alexander Afenyo Markin

In a surprising turn of events, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader, has expressed his admiration for Speaker Alban Bagbin’s leadership, stating that he will be surprised if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) doesn’t reappoint him as Speaker.

Afenyo-Markin’s comments come after the NDC secured a majority in Parliament, paving the way for a new government.

During his address on the floor of Parliament house, Afenyo-Markin acknowledged the NDC’s campaign promises, including reducing taxes, repealing the betting tax and e-levy, and decreasing taxes at the ports.

However, he questioned the feasibility of these promises, wondering how the NDC plans to implement them without a clear source of funding.

The Majority Leader conceded that no party can run a perfect government and acknowledged that mistakes were made during their tenure.

He praised Speaker Bagbin’s leadership, highlighting his ability to empower members and promote institutional growth.

“Mr. Speaker, I don’t know whether you have been retained or a new person is going to be appointed, but I pray that if they decide to retain you, Parliament is going to benefit. You have worked hard, Mr. Speaker, and you have worked hard to empower this institution”.

“i will be surprised if the NDC didn’t appoint you again as Speaker. Of all that Mr. Speaker has done for them, I wonder if they would sack him. You have been a champion of parliamentary empowerment, and your leadership has been instrumental in promoting the interests of members”.

“Mr. Speaker, it’s likely because we had you as a Speaker coming from within. You understand the intricacies of this House, and you have used that knowledge to strengthen our institution. Nobody can take away the institutional empowerment you’ve given to Parliament, Mr. Speaker. It’s equal to none.”

“However, if the new government decides to bring a new Speaker, that Speaker should come from within. We don’t want an outsider. We want somebody who understands us, somebody who knows the complexities of this House. Mr. Speaker, you have set the bar high, and whoever comes after you will have big shoes to fill” Afenyo-Markin stated.

*Background of Speaker Alban Bagbin’s Leadership*

Speaker Bagbin has been a key figure in Ghana’s politics, serving as the Speaker of Parliament since 2021.

During his tenure, he has been instrumental in promoting parliamentary democracy and has worked tirelessly to ensure the passage of key legislation.

However, his leadership has not been without controversy.

Alban Bagbin has been accused of favoring the NDC, and his decisions have sometimes been questioned by the opposition.

-BY Daniel Bampoe