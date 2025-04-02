Amorim Shuts Door On Bruno Fernandes Real Madrid Links

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear Bruno Fernandes is not leaving Old Trafford anytime soon.

Amid growing speculation linking the Portuguese star with a move to Real Madrid, Amorim has firmly shut down any chances of a summer transfer.

Fernandes has been United’s key player this season, delivering standout performances despite the team’s struggles. With 16 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, he remains their most influential figure on the pitch.

His recent form has been particularly impressive, recording seven goals and three assists in his last seven appearances.

Ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, Amorim directly addressed the rumors. He dismissed the possibility of Fernandes leaving, stating, “It’s not going to happen.”

Amorim also highlighted Fernandes’ passion for the club. “He really feels what it means to play for Manchester United. His frustration sometimes is just a sign of how much he wants to win. That’s the kind of player we need.”

Manchester United are under no financial pressure to sell their captain, as Fernandes is under contract until 2027, with an option to extend for another year.