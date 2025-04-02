Tarkwa TNA Stadium To Host MTN FA Cup Semifinals

The Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, has announced that the semifinals of this year’s competition will be held at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium in two weeks.

The decision comes after an exciting quarterfinals over the weekend in Kumasi, where Asante Kotoko, Berekum Chelsea, Golden Kick FC, and Attram de Visser FC secured their places in the final four.

The move to host the semis in Tarkwa aligns with the committee’s goal to bring football closer to fans across different regions.

Football fans in Tarkwa and its surrounding areas are expected to gather in numbers to witness the thrilling matches, as the journey to determine this season’s MTN FA Cup champion draws closer to its climax. The stage is set for another football spectacle.

By Wletsu Ransford