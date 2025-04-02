Sports Minister Mourns Nigerian Boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju

The late Gabriel Olanrewaju

Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who died after his fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

In a statement, the Minister extended condolences on behalf of the Government of Ghana, acknowledging Olanrewaju’s exceptional talent, passion, and courage in the ring.

“His untimely departure is an irreplaceable loss to boxing. This tragedy reminds us of the unpredictable nature of the sport we love,” Mr. Adams wrote.

The Ministry pledged full cooperation with the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in investigating the circumstances of Olanrewaju’s passing and improving athlete safety

Mr. Adams also expressed solidarity with the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBC) and the global boxing community during this difficult time.

The Trust Sports Emporium (TSE), which manages the Bukom Arena, confirmed Olanrewaju’s death and announced the postponement of the Amateur Boxing League.

TSE clarified that the event was organized by IMAX Boxing Promotions, not TSE, and emphasised that medics and an ambulance were present.

Before his passing, Olanrewaju last fought in Lagos on December 24, 2024, and reports indicate he had both Nigerian and Ghanaian heritage.

As investigations continue, the boxing community mourns and calls for stronger safety measures to protect athletes.