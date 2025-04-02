Erling Haaland Sidelined For Up To Seven Weeks With Ankle Injury

Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be out for up to seven weeks after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final win against Bournemouth, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Haaland, 24, scored the equaliser before being substituted in the 61st minute. He was later seen leaving the Vitality Stadium on crutches with his left ankle in a protective boot.

“The doctors say between five to seven weeks,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully, he will be back before the end of the season and for the Club World Cup.”

City said Haaland will see a specialist but expects him to return later this season. His absence is a blow to City, whose only remaining trophy hope is the FA Cup, following disappointing exits from the Champions League and Carabao Cup, with Liverpool tipped to win the Premier League.

City advanced to the semi-finals with a 2-1 win, keeping their silverware hopes alive.