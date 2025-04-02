‘Media Must Increase Mental Health, Special Needs Reporting’

The Empowering Better Life Foundations (EBL) has engaged a select group of journalists to advocate for mental health and special needs awareness.

The engagement on Friday, March 28, in Accra themed, “Breaking the Stigma: Responsible and Ethical Reporting on Mental Health and Special Needs,” equipped journalists with knowledge and tools to aid in reporting in a way that is accurate, stigma-free, and inclusive.

The founder and CEO of the foundation, Mrs. Alma Adade-Prempeh, in her remarks, lamented the under-reporting of special needs and mental health stories across various media platforms, leading to the increase in stigmatisation associated with the conditions.

“In our part of the world, we don’t talk much about mental health issues talk less on issues that relate to special needs,” she said.

Mrs. Adade-Prempeh urged media houses to enhance their reporting on mental health stories to increase awareness in the country.

Deputy Head of Communication at the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Josephine Darko, emphasised the importance of proactive measures in maintaining good mental health. She highlighted several positive activities that individuals can undertake to positively influence their mental well-being, which include eating right, exercising among others.

Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, Hannah Awadzi, appealed to the government to establish specialised schools and create a conducive environment for children with cerebral palsy.

“We are in a country where children with special needs are boxed, meanwhile not all children have the same condition. Government as a matter of urgency must establish schools for children with cerebral palsy,” she said.

She urged journalists to avoid stereotyping individuals with special needs during their reporting, emphasising that each child’s experience is unique and should not be generalised, saying, “Most often when we read stories on the blog on special needs we get demoralised, especially the languages used turn to affect a lot of parents and guardians of these children. We can do better as media.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke