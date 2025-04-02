Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival Set For April 18

A scene from last year’s event

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, will host this year’s edition of the annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival on April 18.

The festival, an international event attracting thousands of tourists, runs from April 18 to 21, 0900 to 1800 hours daily, in Atibie, Kwahu.

The paragliding festival is an annual event held during Easter, where seasoned pilots from around the world are invited to fly hundreds of people during a three-day event at Kwahu Atibie.

The paragliding festival, which has traditionally been held to coincide with the Easter festivities, has become the most patronised event in Ghana during this period.

Year after year, the Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival gets bigger and better, and Ghanaians have come to accept it as a national event.

A release issued to the media described the 20th edition as promising an unforgettable adventure for thrill-seekers. Tickets cost GH¢1,350 per flight, with early bird tickets priced at GH¢1,250 available until March 31.

It noted that experienced tandem pilots from around the world, including Blake Daniel Pelton, Edward Allan Stein, Chuck Smith (USA), Lamina Ilea (Romania), Eduardo Reategui Vera (Peru), Hugen Muhlich (Germany), and Jonathan Quaye (Ghana), will fly passengers during the event.

Additional activities include a health walk, fun games, children’s games, electronic games, dance competitions, proverb challenges, and outdoor games like oware, ludu, cards, and draughts.

There will be music, food, souvenirs, and tour packages for patrons. The event is organised in collaboration with the Ghana Tourist Development Company, Kwahu East District Assembly, Kwahu West and South Municipal Assemblies, Kwahu Development Association, Kwahu Tourism Initiative, and Kwahu Traditional Council to promote domestic tourism.

GNA