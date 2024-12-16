Woyome Bounces Back After 8 Years In Hiding

Alfred Agyasi Woyome

Alfred Agbesi Woyome, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier, has resurfaced after an eight-year hiatus to take shine in a direct move to lobby for a position in the next NDC government.

Woyome’s return to the public eye is significant, given his history with the party and the controversy surrounding his name.

For those who may not recall, Woyome was at the center of a major scandal in 2012, when he was accused of receiving a whopping GH¢51.2 million judgment debt from the government without a valid contract.

The scandal led to a protracted court battle, with Woyome ultimately being ordered to refund the amount.

The incident damaged the NDC’s reputation and led to widespread public outcry.

Fast-forward to the present and Woyome is back in the news, this time offering his insights on the NDC’s electoral reforms.

Over the weekend, Alfred Woyome made a dramatic return to the public eye, this time at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) collation center at Tesano Police Depot.

Woyome’s sudden appearance sparked a heated confrontation, creating confusion during the collation of Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency results, which he deliberately disrupted and frustrated the collation process without tangible reasons.

He had a confrontation with the Eastern Regional Chairman of NPP, Jeff Konadu Addo, and the NPP executives, which took the intervention of the police to calm the situation.

Woyome’s presence at the centre immediately after the NDC’s former Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otunkor left the Collation Hall

was met with resistance from some individuals, leading to a physical altercation.

The scuffle caused a delay in the collation process, with officials struggling to maintain order.

The situation was further complicated by the presence of Party members from NDC and NPP, who had gathered at the center to witness the results.

His actions nearly turned into chaos at the Tesano Police Depot collation center, which was live on Television stations present at the hall.

Interestingly, Woyome intervention led the NDC to secure an injunction to halt the collation of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri parliamentary results and others that are currently in limbo.

However, scores of the public have jabbed him for hiding when the NDC was struggling in opposition and suddenly showed up to take glory after winning the 2024 general elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe