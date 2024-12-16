The recently concluded 12 NPP Seats Face Disputes

-BY Daniel Bampoe

The recently concluded Ghana’s general elections have left a trail of controversy, with 12 parliamentary seats currently being disputed.

These seats, predominantly held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been challenged by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and, in some cases, the Electoral Commission (EC) itself.

*Dome Kwabenya: A Historic Win Under Threat*

In Dome Kwabenya, the NDC’s Elikplim Akurugu was declared the winner, marking a historic win for the party in the constituency.

However, the NPP’s Mike Oquaye Jr. has rejected the results, citing mob interference and demanding a recount. The EC has since described the declaration as illegal, adding fuel to the fire.

*Okaikwei Central: Violence Mars Collation Process*

The Okaikwei Central constituency witnessed violence during the collation process, forcing a relocation to the regional collation centre.

The NDC’s Baba Sadiq was declared the winner, but the EC later revealed that the returning officer declared the results under duress, rendering the declaration null and void.

The Incumbent MP Patrick Boamah has announced plans to challenge the results in court.

*Ablekuma North: Chaos and Controversy*

The Ablekuma North constituency was plagued by chaos, with supporters of the NDC and NPP clashing.

The NDC’s Ewurabena Aubynn was declared the winner, but NPP supporters alleged irregularities, leading to violent incidents and road blockades.

The EC has yet to re-collate the results.

*Tema Central: Protests and Allegations of Mishandling*

In Tema Central, the NDC’s Ebi Bright was declared the winner, but the NPP’s Charles Forson accused the EC of mishandling the collation process.

Protests erupted, with Forson vowing to challenge the results in court. The EC has since described the declaration as illegal.

*Ahafo Ano North: NDC Challenges NPP’s Victory*

The Ahafo Ano North constituency saw the NPP’s Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh declared the winner, but the NDC’s Kwasi Adusei has challenged the declaration, threatening to take the matter to court.

*Nsawam/Adoagyiri: Legal Battles and Re-Collation*

In Nsawam/Adoagyiri, the EC ordered a re-collation of votes due to irregularities in the initial results.

However, the process was met with resistance, and the NDC allegedly secured a court injunction to halt the re-collation.

The constituency remains a legal battleground.

*Ahafo Ano South West: Violence Disrupts Re-Collation*

The Ahafo Ano South West constituency witnessed violence during the re-collation process, forcing the EC to abandon the exercise.

The results remain disputed.

*Obuasi East: NDC Wins, But NPP Disputes Results*

In Obuasi East, the NDC’s Samuel Aboagye was declared the winner, but the NPP’s Patrick Boakye-Yiadom has disputed the results, citing irregularities.

The EC has stated that the process was marred by violence and has yet to re-collate the results.

*Suhum: NDC Contests NPP’s Victory*

The Suhum constituency saw the NPP’s Frank Asiedu Bekoe declared the winner after a recount, but the NDC’s Prince Kwadwo Addo Tabiri has contested the results, alleging discrepancies during the recount process.

*Akwatia: NDC Challenges NPP’s Victory*

In Akwatia, the NPP’s Ernest Kumi was declared the winner after a recount, but the NDC’s Henry Yiadom Boakye has challenged the declaration, citing irregularities.

*Fanteakwa North: NDC’s Victory Challenged*

The Fanteakwa North constituency initially declared the NDC’s Haruna Apaw-Wiredu the winner, but the EC later admitted that the declaration was made under duress and called for a recount.

The NPP’s Kwame Appiah Kodua was subsequently declared the winner, sparking tensions between the parties.

*Techiman South: NDC Contests NPP’s Victory*

In Techiman South, the NPP’s Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah was declared the winner, but the NDC’s Christopher Beyere Baasongti has contested the results, alleging irregularities.

The constituency remains a hotspot of controversy.

