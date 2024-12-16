Parliament Set To Tackle 8 Bills Before Dissolution

In a bid to conclude its business before the end of its term, the 8th Parliament of Ghana is poised to tackle eight critical bills, according to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

In open remarks before proceedings on Monday, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin commenced his address by acknowledging the commitment and dedication of some honorable members, stating, “I take this opportunity to acknowledge the commitment, resilience, and dedication that some of you honorable members have made and displayed to ensure that the term of this Parliament ends successfully.”

He commended Ghanaians for their patience and tolerance, demonstrating democratic maturity, saying, “I take this opportunity to commend all Ghanaians for the show and demonstration of democratic maturity.”

As the Parliament prepares for its penultimate meeting, Alban Bagbin emphasized the need for urgent action, stating, “As we prepare to embark on this penultimate meeting, we have work to do, we have a duty to perform, we have a Parliament to strengthen, and we have a nation to build.”

He highlighted the numerous pending bills, tax and financial requisitions, international agreements, and committee reports, noting, “The business of this House is far from complete, and the legislative priorities before us demand a single thing. We are nothing short of our loyal service, utmost dedication, focus, and firm action.”

To address the time constraint, Alban Bagbin proposed prioritizing certain bills, saying, “We are compelled in the circumstances to be realistic and to prioritize business. Unless we abandon the interests of the people and nation, there is no way the long list of government business on the order paper could be done within this limited period before the end of the term of office of this Parliament.”

The eight bills identified as priority business include:

– *Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation Bill 2024*

– *Environmental Protection Bill 2024*

– *Boundary Commission Bill 2024*, deemed urgent due to regional insecurity

– *Social Protection Bill 2023*

– *Parliament Transition Bill 2023*

– *Parliamentary Service Bill 2024*

– *Public Accounts Committee reports*, which will lapse if not addressed- International Business and Economic Transaction Bill, pivotal in positioning Ghana as a key player in the global economic arena

Alban Bagbin urged the Business Committee and leadership to sequence the programming of these essential legislative items, emphasizing the need to preserve the gains of Ghana’s democracy.

He concluded by reiterating their sacred mandate to serve the people of Ghana, stating, “This sacred mandate remains active until the end of this parliamentary term, and nobody should forget that.”

