We Have A Nation To Build- Speaker Tells MPs

In a passionate address to the 8th Parliament, Speaker Alban Bagbin emphasized the importance of their role in nation-building.

“As we prepare to embark on this penultimate meeting, we have work to do, we have a duty to perform, we have a Parliament to strengthen, and we have a nation to build,” he stated.

Alban Bagbin commended the honorable members for their commitment, resilience, and dedication to ensuring the successful end of the Parliament’s term.

“Together, we have maneuvered and credibly navigated through, for the first time, an unexpected Hung Parliament with its unprecedented challenges,” he acknowledged.

Despite the challenges, the Speaker praised Ghanaians for their patience and tolerance, demonstrating democratic maturity.

“I take this opportunity to commend all Ghanaians for the show and demonstration of democratic maturity,” he said.

With several crucial bills and reports pending, the Speaker urged the House to prioritize business.

“We are compelled in the circumstances to be realistic and to prioritize business,” he emphasized.

“Unless we abandon the interests of the people and nation, there is no way the long list of government business on the order paper could be done within this limited period before the end of the term of office of this Parliament.”

The Speaker proposed several key items as priority business, including:

– *Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation Bill 2024*

– *Environmental Protection Bill 2024*

– Boundary Commission Bill 2024, which he deemed urgent due to regional insecurity

– *Social Protection Bill 2023*

– *Parliament Transition Bill 2023*

– *Parliamentary Service Bill 2024*

– *Public Accounts Committee reports*

He also highlighted the importance of the International Business and Economic Transaction Bill, which would position Ghana as a key player in the global economic arena.

In conclusion, the Speaker urged the House to end the Parliament on a good note, preserving the gains of their democracy.

“I emphasize our sacred mandate to save the people of Ghana… This sacred mandate remains active until the end of this parliamentary term, and nobody should forget that,” he added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe