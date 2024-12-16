We Won With 12 Seats – NPP

In a dramatic turn of events, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has claimed victory in 12 parliamentary constituencies, citing verifiable data from pink sheets as evidence.

The party’s assertion comes amidst controversy surrounding the Electoral Commission (EC) handling of the collation process in several constituencies.

According to the NPP, their parliamentary candidates won in the Ablekuma North, Tema Central, Okaikwei Central, Dome Kwabenya, Ahafo Ano North, Ahafo Ano South West, Obuasi East, Techiman South, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Suhum, Fanteakwa North, and Akwatia constituencies.

The party’s claim is based on data from pink sheets, which they say prove their candidates’ victories.

However, the EC’s handling of the collation process has been marred by controversy.

In several constituencies, NDC supporters and hoodlums stormed the collation centers, disrupting the process and, in some cases, destroying electoral materials.

The NPP has accused the NDC of attempting to thwart the democratic process and steal the elections.

The NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, addressed a press conference on December 16, 2024, where he presented evidence of the party’s victories in the disputed constituencies.

Kodua alleged that the NDC’s actions were a deliberate attempt to disrupt the collation process and create confusion.

“It is clear that the NDC leadership and their supporters who stormed the collation centers to compel the EC, under threat of death, to declare their candidates as winners, have labored in vain,” Frimpong said. “We are a country of rule of law, not rule of men.”

Justin Frimpong called on the EC to resume the collation exercise immediately, citing the Commission’s own admission that no declaration of parliamentary results had been made in the disputed constituencies.

He also urged the National Election Security Taskforce to provide adequate security to facilitate peaceful collation under a serene environment.

-BY Daniel Bampoe