NDC’s Majority In Parliament Will be Short-Lived- Afenyo-Markin

As the 8th Parliament of Ghana prepares to wrap up its business, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has sent a warning shot to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying that their majority in Parliament will be short-lived.

Addressing the Parliament House before proceedings, Afenyo-Markin stated, “You have an overwhelming majority, but that majority will start reducing on the 8th of January. Ghanaians will make us majority in 2028.”

This statement was seen as a bold prediction by the NPP MP, who is confident that his party will regain its majority in the next general elections.

Afenyo-Markin also took a swipe at the NDC’s campaign promises, questioning how they intend to implement their policies without a clear plan for revenue generation.

“You say you are going to reduce taxes, repeal the betting tax, the e-levy, and reduce taxes at the ports. We wonder where you get the money to implement the Nkuko keten kete,” he said.

The NPP MP also reflected on the past four years, conceding that his party made mistakes during their time in government.

“No party can run a perfect government in this country. When you get into government, whilst you are happy to implement your policies, you are likely to make some mistakes. We concede that some mistakes were made,” he said.

However, Afenyo-Markin was quick to add that the NDC will also face challenges in implementing their policies.

“The coming days and years will reveal the true colours of this umbrella. And the elephant will be watching keenly in this chamber,” he said.

As the NPP prepares to take on the role of opposition, Afenyo-Markin urged his colleagues to remain vigilant and focused.

“We may have our disagreements, but it is obvious that members’ welfare has been key to your leadership. Nobody can take it away from you,” he said, praising the Speaker of Parliament.

The NPP MP also called on the new government to prioritize the welfare of MPs, particularly those who will be leaving the House.

“Members have projects outstanding in their constituencies. We need to work together to ensure that statutory funds that are outstanding are released so that members can continue their projects,” he said.

