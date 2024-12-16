Real Blast ‘Controversial’ Refereeing

Jude Bellingham (C) reacts after Rayo Vallecano scored their second goal

Real Madrid hit out at the referee’s failure to award them a penalty in the club’s 3-3 LaLiga draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, calling it “a match they could have won.”

Madrid went 2-0 down in Vallecas to early headed goals from Rayo’s Unai López and Abdul Mumin, before Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham responded to make it 2-2.

Rodrygo put the visitors ahead in the second half and Isi Palazón levelled for Rayo eight minutes later, as Madrid had to settle for a draw, leaving them a point behind leaders Barcelona at the top of the table.

After the game, the LaLiga giants posted a match report headlined “Controversial refereeing denies Madrid victory” on social media and on the club’s website, attacking referee Juan Martínez Munuera’s decision not to award a penalty for Mumin’s second-half challenge on Vinícius Júnior.

“In the 75th minute came the most controversial play of the match,” the club’s report said. “Vini Jr. was clearly brought down inside the area by Mumin, but Martínez Munuera did not award a penalty, neither was there any warning from [Pablo] González Fuertes, the VAR referee.”