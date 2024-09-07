Woman, 24, Found Dead In Boyfriend’s Room

A devastating incident has shaken the small town of Sege in the Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region, leaving a family and community in mourning.

Eunice Sebbi, a 24-year-old woman, was found dead in her boyfriend’s room in the early hours of Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

According to eyewitnesses, Ms Sebbi had been absent from her family home in Goi for three days before her death, sparking concerns among her loved ones.

Reports gathered that her boyfriend, a taxi driver, made the gruesome discovery when he returned from work around 0100 hours on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Daniel Yaro, the Sege District Police Commander, confirmed the incident but declined to provide further details, fueling speculation and raising more questions than answers.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy, as investigators work to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

While the police remain tight-lipped about the incident, sources close to the family reveal that Ms Sebbi had been experiencing difficulties in her relationship with her boyfriend.

The exact nature of these difficulties remains unclear, but they are believed to have contributed to her decision to take her own life.

BY Daniel Bampoe