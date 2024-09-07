Cape Coast Comes Alive As Fetu Afahye Festival Reaches Climax

The ancient city of Cape Coast has been transformed into a vibrant spectacle of color and royalty as the Fetu Afahye festival reaches its climax.

For the first time in history, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, joined the Paramount Chief of Oguaa, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, and his chiefs for the grand durbar, signaling a significant moment in the festival’s history.

The Fetu Afahye festival, which dates back to the 17th century, is a celebration of the Oguaa people’s rich cultural heritage and their victory over their enemies.

This year’s festival has attracted thousands of people from across Ghana and beyond, all eager to experience the pomp and pageantry of the occasion.

The streets of Cape Coast are jammed with people, and the city’s historic Victoria Park is packed with chiefs, queenmothers, and their subjects, all dressed in their finest regalia.

Security is tight, with a heavy police presence ensuring that the festival passes off without incident.

The festival has been marked by a series of events, including a procession of chiefs, a durbar, and a grand parade.

One of the highlights of the festival was the Orange Friday carnival, which took place on Friday evening.

Thousands of people joined in the carnival, dancing and singing through the streets of Cape Coast.

For many, the Fetu Afahye festival is a time to reconnect with their roots and celebrate their cultural heritage.

The festival has also attracted a number of dignitaries, including government officials and traditional leaders.

In his address to the gathering, Osabarima Kwesi Atta called for unity and cooperation among the people of Ghana.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu also addressed the gathering, praising the people of Oguaa for their rich cultural heritage and their contributions to Ghana’s development.

-BY Daniel Bampoe