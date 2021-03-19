Yaayaa Launches Debut Album “Agoo”

Ghanaian recording artist cum actress, Bertha Bridget Kankam also known as YaaYaa has finally launched her debut music album titled “Agoo”.

YaaYaa launched the album on 16th March, 2021.

The “Agoo” album has eight songs including “K)k))K), No Gin, Time will heal us, No Running, E be money, Back to you and K))y)”.

YaaYaa has taken to her Instagram page to thank Ghanaians for turning up for the launch of the album.

She wrote “Thank You all for turning in this morning . My digital album #Agoo is out and available on all digital platforms. Buy or stream it has songs like No Running, E be Money, Mmusuo. Etc”.

The highlife artist gave an electrifying performance at the 4th edition of 3Music awards Women’s brunch to mark the celebration of the 2021 International Women’s Day.

The songstress performed songs like “No running” off her debut album.

