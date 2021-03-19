Video of Moesha Boduong Before and After Plastic Surgery Surface Online

Moesha Boduong

An alleged video is circulating on the internet, showing Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong celebrating her birthday years ago.

The video sighted by DGN Online was titled “ MOESHA BEFORE PLASTIC SURGERY” and shows Moesha with actress Salma Mumin and her colleague.

In the video, actress Salma was seen watering Moesha and wishing her a happy birthday.

Moesha Buduong on GHOne TV lifestyle show said she had a plastic surgery called “Brazillian Butt Lift”, saying she sees nothing wrong with it because it was just like hitting the gym to work out for a banging body except that the surgery gives instant result.

See below video of before and after plastic surgery of actress Moesha.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke