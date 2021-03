Bisa Kdei

Award-winning highlife artiste, Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, who is better known as Bisa Kdei, has marked his 35th birthday with his childhood photo on social media.

The highlife musician made the post on his Instagram page and has generated over 465 comments from his colleague musicians and followers.

He wrote “I found baby Bisa Kdei. Happy birthday to me”.

Bisa Kidei also composed a birthday song with the #originaldiary to followers to mark the celebration.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke