Bawumia Launches 100 Days Countdown To 2021 Census

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched a publicity and preparation campaign dubbed “100 Days Countdown to the 2021 Population and Housing Census”.

He launched the campaign on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Accra “to prepare the citizenry for this most important national programme of gathering data on the population and housing situation in Ghana.”

Among other innovations, he said, the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), which begins on the night of Sunday 27th June, will be the first fully digital census, with the use of tablets for data capture instead of traditional paper questionnaires.

“It will also use Geographic Positioning System (GPS) to capture the location of all structures, and employ interactive area maps for accurate identification of enumeration and the provision areas,” he said.

“The PHC of 2021 will also see the implementation, for the first time, data linkage technology that is intended to harmonize and improve statistics in the West Africa subregion. The implementation of the Harmonising and Improving Statistics in West Africa Project (2020−2024) is intended to ensure efficient data production through cooperation and partnership with National Statistics Offices of seven West African countries as well as 20 MDAs.”

“I respectfully call on persons living in Ghana to cooperate with the Census officials to ensure a successful programme,” he urged.

By Melvin Tarlue