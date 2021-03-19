Thank You Bhim fans and Sark natives for the Support – Shatta Wale

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has expressed his gratitude to followers of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy for the massive support during the release of his latest song “Blow Up” featuring Jamaican artist Skilling.

Shatta Wale took to his Twitter page to say, “Thank you Bhim fans and Sark natives for the support #BlowUp, This time we shall overcome and work as a team !!! shout to @stonebwoy and @sarkodie 💪💪💪🇬🇭🇯🇲🇬🇭🇯🇲”

Shatta wale just released the much-anticipated music “BlowUp” with Jamaican artist Skilling. The song is currently trending as number one on Twitter.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke