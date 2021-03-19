Northern Regional Minister Calls On Ya Na

Shani Alhassan Shaibu with the Ya Na at the Gbewa palace in Yendi

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu , has paid a courtesy call on the overlord of Dagbon , Ndan Ya Na Abukari II at the Gbewa palace in Yendi.

The purpose of his visit was to introduce himself to the King of Dagbon as the new Northern Regional Minister and to seek for the Kong’s blessing.

At the Gbewa palace , the Northern Regional Minister said ever since the King of Dagbon was enskinned two years ago, Dagbon has been peaceful and assured that he would do everything possible to sustain the peace.

“Dagbon is a great kingdom and needs peace to achieve and attract investors to invest in developmental projects in the region.”

According to him, there will only be development when there’s peace in the region and called on the people of Dagbon to support him to development the region.

“ we have seen peace for two years and I am here to help sustain it , I am a Royal and it’s my duty to ensure that the image of the Kingdom is upheld and for this reason I will work with chiefs and opinion leaders in the region to make Dagbon even greater than it is today.”

He assured the Ya Na that his doors will be opened to the palace, adding that he would be available anytime he was needed at the palace.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, congratulated the Northern Regional Minister and thanked President Akufo-Addo for appointing him to head the region.

The King of Dagbon blessed the Northern Regional Minister and assured him of his utmost support to ensure the development of Dagbon and the sustainability of the current peace Dagbon is enjoying.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi