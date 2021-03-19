10-Month-Old Baby Found Dead Hours After ‘Sakawa Ring’ Mysteriously Got Removed By Mallam

The residents of Kasoa Nyannyano in the Central region have found a 10-month old baby dead a few hours after the mysterious ‘sakawa ring‘ worn by one young man named Emmanuel Otabil was removed by a supposed powerful mallam.

It was reported that a 19-year-old teenager called Otabil Emmanuel wore an alleged ring belonging to one unknown spiritual man who intentionally left it at a game center. The ring that seemed to be ‘eating’ up his finger has been removed.

According to eyewitness news, Otabil admitted that the unknown spiritualist said the blood of a newborn baby was required to remove the ring or he would lose his finger eventually.

However, according to Emmanuel, a powerful mallam came to his rescue and performed some rituals which eventually got the ring off his finger, but he did not mention which particular rituals were performed.

In a new development from the “Sakawa Ring” news, from a report sighted on UTV, few hours after the ring was removed from the young man’s finger, a baby has been found dead.

According to the report, the site where the baby was buried was just 30 minutes drive from Iron City where the ring-incident happened.

It is also reported that the baby’s mouth was filled with a polythene bag and buried in a lot of sand.

The 10-month old was removed by the police after strange locals saw the heap of sand and started clearing it to see what was beneath it with curiosity.

Residents are drawing a link between the two events as news spread that the ring that was stuck on the gentleman’s finger would only be removed when a baby is sacrificed.

The police are currently looking for the owner of the baby or anyone who might be complaining of a missing child.