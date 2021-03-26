Zubzz.com @ Ibis Styles Hotel

Inside view of the restaurant

Ibis Styles Hotel, one of the best hotels in the capital, located close to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), is the perfect place to experience Accra and its surroundings.

Located in one of Accra’s most sought after areas, Ibis Styles Hotel welcomes its guests with all the comforts and personal attention you would expect from an internationally recognised hotel.

It’s a five minute car-ride away from the airport, which makes it a tourist favourite. The hotel, which was opened in 2015 in Accra, has 192 rooms and the general room rates are between $185 for a Standard Single to $350 for a Junior Suite.

If you have a short layover in Accra or you need a room for just a few hours, they have rooms for cheaper rates for day use.

The hotel, which provides 24-hour room service, has three conference rooms, a spa which is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00am-9:00pm and a gym which is open every day from 6:00am-11:00pm.

The pool, which is on the first floor, is open to guests and their guests only, and on Fridays there’s a live music and buffet session at the poolside. They have breakfast and dinner buffets every day, but lunch only on Sundays.

The à-la-carte menu isn’t big, but they have more than enough. There are starters, mains, desserts, wines, cocktails and the usual options. The hotel is really easy to find via google maps – it’s on the road behind Marina Mall.