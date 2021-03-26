Gyakie Signs Deal With Sony Music, RCA Records UK

Gyakie

Female highlife/afrobeat artiste, Gyakie, has signed an international record deal with Sony Music, RCA Records UK and Sony Music Africa.

Gyakie, who is the daughter of veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Ernest Nana Acheampong, was signed onto the Sony Music, RCA Records UK due to her creativity and track record on the local music scene.

BEATWAVES gathered that the deal will ensure that all musical works of Gyakie are promoted on various international musical platforms.

Gyakie has been working on a couple of music projects behind the scenes and this happens to be her first major distribution deal in 2021.

RCA UK made an official announcement on Instagram. It posted, “Incoming! Gyakie is now part of the RCA UK family.”

Gyakie told Ghanaian-based music channel 4syte TV, “I am excited to join RCA/Sony Music International with my label Flip The Music on my journey to become a global superstar.”

Flip The Music President and Founder, Emmanuel Sedo said, “We are thrilled to join the Sony Music family. Gyakie has become a superstar in African music scene and thus the reason for this partnership to propel her to the international music scene.”

The company was established in 2020 under Ghanaian laws and signed Gyakie under their wings in the same year.

Gyakie has, so far, released songs such as ‘Love Is Pretty’ (2019), ‘Never Like This’ (2019) and ‘Sor Mi Mu’ featuring Bisa Kdei (2020), among others.

She also released the Seed EP in 2020.