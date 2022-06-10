16 Military Officers Injured In Gory Accident

Reports reaching DGN Online suggest that some 16 soldiers on military operation are battling for their lives following an accident in the Eastern Region.

The military vehicle they were traveling in somersaulted and landed in a nearby bush off the road, according to information.

The officers were said to be returning from an operation in the Eastern Region when the unfortunate incident happened.

Some of the soldiers were seen lying on the shoulder of the road with others helping to rescue members trapped in the mangled vehicle.

The military later issued a statement clarifying the circumstances under which the accident occurred. It said the sixteen military officers from the Sothern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) had been deployed for Operation Halt II duties to stop illegal mining on some river bodies in parts of the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred on Wednesday 9 June 2022, along the Suhum-Anum Apapam Road when the military truck in which they were traveling suddenly developed a mechanical fault causing it to tip over.

The injured soldiers were initially treated at Anum Apapam clinic before being evacuated to the 37 Military Hospital.

The Military High Command has visited the personnel on admission and as of this morning, 12 out of the injured person had been discharged while the remaining four are in a stable condition and responding to treatment, the GAF said in the statement.

The Ghana Armed Forces have expressed its appreciation to the residents of Anum Apapam and the surrounding areas and the Apapam Clinic Staff who came to the aid of the injured personnel, and also the National Ambulance Service for the swift evacuation of the victims to the 37 Military Hospital.

GAF said it will continue to count on the support of all Ghanaians in curbing the illegal mining of water bodies and also in the fight against all other illegal activities.

