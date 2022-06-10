Nsuaem Residents Angry At ECG

Consumers of electricity at Nsuaem in the Western Region have expressed their dissatisfaction over what they described as ‘frequent power outages in the area.

They asserted that ever since the area was connected to the national grid in 1998, the residents have been experiencing power outages or fluctuations almost every day.

The residents also complained about ‘high electricity bills’ ever since the prepaid meters were introduced in their area.

This came to light when some angry youth in the area staged a peaceful demonstration against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Friday over the purported frequent power fluctuations in the area.

Mostly clad in red attires, the youth marched through the streets in the community as they changed “No Light No Bills”. They later presented their petition to the Agona District head of ECG, Engineer Samuel Ofori.

Speaking in separate interviews, some of the angry youth asserted that ever since the area had electricity, there had frequent power outages which had destroyed many of their home appliances.

Some of them also indicated that before the inception of the prepaid meters, they enjoyed more power without paying enough bills, but now the situation has changed.

Reacting to the residents’ concerns, the Agona Area District Director of ECG, Engineer Samuel Ofori assured them that the concerns raised would be swiftly dealt with.

He, however, indicated that ECG could not be blamed for the frequent power outages in the area.

He attributed it partly to the fact that rubber and bamboo trees that are in abundance have grown at places where ECG’s overhead cables are located.

“So sometimes the branches of the trees touch the cables or power lines which the intermittent power outages”, he added.

He said his outfit had met with the chiefs and opinion leaders in the area and it has been agreed that some of the rubber trees should be cut down and compensations paid to the owners.

He also promised the people that some measures are being put in place to ensure the residents paid their deserved bills.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi