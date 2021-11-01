17 Killed In Offinso-Abofour Road Accident

Seventeen passengers perished in a gory automobile accident on the Offinso-Abofour road in the Ashanti Region on Monday.

Some 14 other passengers are battling for their lives at the St. Patrick Hospital after sustaining various degree of injuries in the morning crash.

Police narrated that a Sprinter bus heading towards the northern part of the country collided with a trailer from the opposite direction.

The bodies have been deposited at the morgue for preservation, autopsy and identification.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Edmund Nyamekye, Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Offinso told an Accra media outlet that preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of the trailer may have been dozing off, leading to the collision with the Sprinter bus from the opposite direction.

“There was a head-on collision. Seventeen people are dead, and others are injured, who have all been rushed to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the Sprinter is also dead. He should have stopped somewhere and relax, but he went on to drive, lost control of the vehicle, and run into a ditch,” the police said.

By Vincent Kubi