2 Arrested For Deepfake Accounts Targeting Mahama, Lordina

DCOP Grace Ansah-Akrofi

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Ghana Police Service has apprehended two suspects linked to the creation and distribution AI-generated deepfake content aimed at President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama.

Addressing journalists at a press conference, Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate (PAD), DCOP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said the arrests were made following a series of intelligence-led operations that included digital forensic analysis and field surveillance.

She said investigations revealed that from March 26, 2026, deepfake videos impersonating the President were being circulated on Facebook, with the intent to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians.

Simultaneously, a coordinated deepfake campaign targeting the First Lady was active across TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp, utilising AI-generated content to facilitate financial scams.

DCOP Grace Ansah-Akrofi further indicated that a digital forensic analysis pinpointed suspect Bernard Mensah, also known online as Charity Quaicoe, as the individual behind the fraudulent accounts.

Mensah impersonated the First Lady in his content to deceive victims. He was first located in Kasoa, Central Region, before being arrested at Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region on March 28, 2026.

The 41-year-old suspect is currently in police custody and is assisting with ongoing investigations.

In a related operation on the same day, police arrested a second suspect, Michael Ebo Safo, who is believed to operate a fake Facebook account impersonating the President.

Safo was arrested following intelligence conducted by the Central Region police and is currently in police custody aiding investigations.

The Ghana Police Service has issued a stern warning against creating, sharing, or promoting deepfake or fraudulent content targeting individuals, including public figures, constitutes a criminal offense under Ghanaian law.

The Service has ramped its online presence and patrols to combat the misuse of digital platforms that undermine public institutions, spread disinformation, or defraud citizens.

DCOP Grace Ansah-Akrofi urged the public to exercise caution when consuming and sharing social media content, and to verify information before dissemination.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke