Bernardo Silva To Leave Man City At Season’s End

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Portugal international, 31, has won six Premier League titles and one Champions League during his nine seasons with City, but will depart when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Speaking in the press conference after City’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool on Saturday, assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed that “every good story comes to an end” and acknowledged that it will not be possible for the club to replace their skipper.

“You never replace a player with the same kind of player, because they don’t exist. Bernardo Silva is unique,” said Lijnders, who was filling in for Pep Guardiola due to the manager serving a touchline suspension.

The Dutchman added: “The way he controls games, the way he moves, the way he receives, the way he leads, the way he sees the solutions, all these things.

“And then you hope with our academy, with the young players we already bought, that they can make that step as well in the midfield positions. But if you see our young boys in the academy, they have to make that step and to grow.

“But the most important is that the seniors will stay for a long time, that they stay, that the core is there and around that you can move.

“But it will be hard, because as I said, in the game, when he’s not playing, you will see how he’s missed. And that’s one game. Imagine a season?

“But every good story comes to an end.

“I hope he enjoys the last months, it is only six weeks, and he has a good farewell and he deserves all that attention as well.”

Bernardo Silva