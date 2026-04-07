Minister Calls For National Sacrifice, Integrity At Easter Celebration

Ahmed Ibrahim (2nd R) and his Deputy Minister, Rita Odoley Sowah (R) at the church

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has called on all Ghanaians to embrace the values of sacrifice, integrity and collective responsibility in building a stronger and more united nation, as he climaxed his Easter engagements with visits to selected Areas of the Church of Pentecost on Resurrection Sunday.

The minister’s visits formed part of a broader nationwide engagement with Christian communities during the Easter season, aimed at sharing messages of hope, renewal and national cohesion. On Easter Sunday, Mr. Ibrahim worshipped with congregations in the Sakumono Area and the La Area (comprising the La Zone and Mamobi Zone) of the Church of Pentecost.

Drawing inspiration from the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the minister emphasised that Easter remains a powerful symbol of sacrifice, renewal and transformation, urging citizens to reflect these virtues in their contributions to national development.

“Just as Christ sacrificed for humanity, we must be prepared to sacrifice for the progress of our nation. Ghana’s development depends on our willingness to put the collective good above personal interest,” he stated.

Mr. Ibrahim placed particular emphasis on the role of the youth, calling for a fundamental shift in mindset toward patriotism, innovation and selflessness. He urged young people to see themselves as key drivers of national transformation and to actively contribute to building a resilient and prosperous Ghana.

The minister also underscored the importance of empowering women, noting that sustainable national development is intrinsically linked to the progress of women. He called for greater support and inclusion of women in leadership and development processes, adding that “when women flourish, the nation flourishes.”

In addition, Mr. Ibrahim appealed to leaders and citizens across all sectors to uphold the principles of truthfulness, loyalty and justice in the discharge of their duties. He stressed that ethical leadership and responsible citizenship are indispensable to the country’s growth and stability.

A central highlight of the minister’s message was the urgent call for strengthened collaboration between the state and the church. He acknowledged the church’s invaluable contributions to Ghana’s development, particularly in the areas of moral upbringing, education and healthcare, and encouraged continued partnership in shaping a disciplined, values-driven society.

Fervent Prayers for the Nation

In a deeply moving and spiritually significant moment across all the Areas visited, the minister’s call for national reflection and unity culminated in intense and fervent prayers for Ghana.

Congregations lifted their voices in earnest intercession for the nation, invoking divine guidance, peace and prosperity. Special prayers were offered for the President, government officials and all leaders of the country, asking for wisdom, integrity and the courage to take decisions that serve the best interests of Ghana.

The atmosphere was marked by a strong sense of unity and purpose, as worshippers collectively committed the nation into God’s hands, praying for stability, economic progress and moral renewal.

Mr. Ibrahim expressed profound appreciation to the church for responding to the call to prayer, noting that the spiritual support of the church remains indispensable in the nation’s development journey.

“The role of the church in nation-building cannot be overstated. Beyond policy and governance, we need divine direction, moral strength and a people grounded in integrity. This is why partnership with the church is crucial,” he emphasised.

The minister noted that the widespread prayers offered across the congregations reflected a shared national desire for progress, unity and righteous leadership, and reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with faith-based institutions to advance national development.

As the Easter celebrations draw to a close, Mr. Ibrahim reiterated his call on all Ghanaians to rise above individual interests, uphold strong moral values and work together in unity to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Ghana.

A Daily Guide Report